Leslie’s (LESL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY22 guidance at $0.97-$1.03 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 231,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.