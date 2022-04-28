L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 534.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
LNFA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. L&F Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
