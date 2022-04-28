LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LPL opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

