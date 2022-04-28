Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 691.1% in April

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 691.1% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Life Clips stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

