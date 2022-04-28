Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

