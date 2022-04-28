Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will announce $49.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $172.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Limoneira stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

