Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 17,333 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $285,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,803,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96.

On Tuesday, April 19th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11.

On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $776.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.