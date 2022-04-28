Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.65-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.85.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.53.

LIN opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Linde by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

