Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Linde has increased its dividend by an average of 72.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE:LIN opened at $307.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.20 and its 200-day moving average is $317.75. Linde has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Linde by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

