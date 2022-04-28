Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Shares of LQDT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

