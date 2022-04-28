Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYV opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,204,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,992,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

