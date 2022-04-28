Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Up 275.0% in April

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOKM opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

