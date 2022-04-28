LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

