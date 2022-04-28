Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,732,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LVVV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Livewire Ergogenics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livewire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.