Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,732,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVVV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

