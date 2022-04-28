LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LKQ by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.