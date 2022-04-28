LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in LKQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LKQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

