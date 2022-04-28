Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.79) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.72).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.69.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
