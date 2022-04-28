Loblaw Companies Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on L. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.40.

Shares of L stock opened at C$118.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.43. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$67.74 and a 1-year high of C$119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$39.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,228,174.70. Insiders sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

