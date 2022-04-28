London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($115.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($109.61) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LNSTY stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

