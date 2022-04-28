London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($127.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($131.28) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($109.61) to GBX 9,300 ($118.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($121.08) to GBX 9,200 ($117.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($95.59) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($115.89).

LSEG opened at GBX 7,836 ($99.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,644.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,290.20. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($79.40) and a one year high of GBX 8,546 ($108.92).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($88.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,437.17). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($99.06), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($277,260.11).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

