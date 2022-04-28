Loop Capital Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $55.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.