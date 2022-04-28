Loop Capital Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.97.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

