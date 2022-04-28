L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

