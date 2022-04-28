Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

LYLT stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Loyalty Ventures has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

