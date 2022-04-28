Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.07 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of 32.76.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.
Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
