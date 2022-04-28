Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 guidance at ($0.12) EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.