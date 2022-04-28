LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LumiraDx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.
