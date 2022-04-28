Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Luther Burbank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $699.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

