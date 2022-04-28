LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $807.20.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($731.18) to €700.00 ($752.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($924.73) to €900.00 ($967.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($817.20) to €820.00 ($881.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($867.74) to €826.00 ($888.17) in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.33. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

