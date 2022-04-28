LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

