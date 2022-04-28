Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Up 224.4% in April

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 118,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $499,998.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,998.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc purchased 2,369,667 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,725,116 shares of company stock worth $11,499,990 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

