Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Up 224.4% in April

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 2,369,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,969.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 118,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,725,116 shares of company stock worth $11,499,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.18.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

