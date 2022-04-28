M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,775. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

