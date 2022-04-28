MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.48 million.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

