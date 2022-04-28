Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

NYSE:MGU opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

