Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.