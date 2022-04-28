Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.