ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

MANT opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ManTech International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

