Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

MARA opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam grew its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

