Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

MPC stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

