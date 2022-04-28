Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.70-1.84 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRVI opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 142,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

