Marcus (MCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $504.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marcus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

