Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCOA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

