Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MCOA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
