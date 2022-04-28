MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 203.8% in April

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRMD. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get MariMed alerts:

Shares of MRMD stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.