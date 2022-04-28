Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 53.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

