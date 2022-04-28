Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.
About Marin Software (Get Rating)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
