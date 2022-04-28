Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 53.01%.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.10. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.