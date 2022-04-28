Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.