MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88.

NYSE:HZO opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

