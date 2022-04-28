Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.720-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.72-9.65 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.