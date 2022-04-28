Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen Sells 9,189 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
